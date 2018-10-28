Ventura: "Bisogna ricostruire le fondamenta. Condizione migliorata"

Risultato finale: Cagliari-Chievo 2-1

Giampiero Ventura, allenatore del Chievo, ha parlato così nel post partita a Sky Sport: "Chievo timoroso? Figlio della situazione, da qualche parte bisogna iniziare. Il Cagliari è una squadra in salute, è reduce da risultati e buonissime prestazioni. Per sperare di fare qualcosa di positivo per squadra e società bisogna dare organizzazione e condizione, la condizione è nettamente migliorata mentre l'organizzazione non si cambia in mezzora. La società ha bisogno di creare fondamenta, c'è stata difficoltà sotto questo aspetto".