Ufficiale

Wolverhampton, Cundle rientra dal prestito al Plymouth e si trasferisce allo Stoke City

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Oggi alle 17:26Calcio estero
di Daniel Uccellieri

Nuovo trasferimento in prestito per il giovane centrocampista del Wolverhampton Luke Cundle. Rientrato alla base dopo il prestito al Plymouth, il classe 2002 continuerà il resto della stagione in prestito allo Stoke City. Steve Davis, dirigente dei Wolves, ha dichiarato: "Steven Schumacher lo ha portato a Plymouth in estate e voleva quel tipo di giocatore allo Stoke, il che è stato un fattore importante per Luke. Sa di cosa ha bisogno allo Stoke e sente che Luke potrebbe aiutarli in zona gol. Luke ha avuto un periodo davvero bello a Plymouth, quindi non c'era fretta di portarlo via, ma le cose si sono mosse rapidamente e Luke voleva provarci allo Stoke.

