Apollon, Augousti: "Delusione per ko con la Lazio. Ora battiamo l'OM"

Sofronis Augousti, tecnico dell'Apollon, ha parlato in sala stampa dopo la sconfitta contro la Lazio: "Negli spogliatoi c'è un po' di tristezza. Ma c'è la consapevolezza di essere entrati in uno stadio come l'Olimpico con la voglia e la forza di affrontare un avversario forte. Adesso pensiamo alla prossima (col Marsiglia, ndr), dovremo conquistare tre punti difficilissimi".