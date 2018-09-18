Apollon Limassol, Vassiliou: "È un onore tornare all'Olimpico"

Attraverso il profilo Twitter dell'Apollon Limassol, il capitano George Vassiliou ha parlato dell'attesa in vista della sfida contro la Lazio di giovedì in Europa League: "Come giocatore di calcio, è un grande onore visitare lo Stadio Olimpico due volte e giocare contro la Lazio".

"As a football player, it is a huge honor to visit Stadio Olimpico twice and play against @OfficialSSLazio"

George Vassiliou

Apollon Limassol FC, Team Captain

