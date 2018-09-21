Arsenal, Aubameyang: "Quest'anno vogliamo arrivare in finale"

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, attaccante dell'Arsenal, ha analizzato la vittoria contro il Vorskla. Ecco le sue parole riportate da Sky Sport:

È stata una bella prestazione. Potete arrivare fino in finale?

"Sì, sono contento per me che non avevo ancora giocato con i miei compagni in Europa League. Quest'anno vogliamo arrivare in finale, speriamo di fare bene anche nelle prossime partite".