Athletic, Aduriz: "Addio CR7 al Real pesante. E' fra i migliori al mondo"

Aritz Aduriz, bomber basco dell'Athletic Bilbao, ha parlato in vista della gara contro il Real Madrid, tornando ovviamente anche sull'addio di Cristiano Ronaldo: "Il Real ha cambiato allenatore e l'addio di Cristiano è stato un qualcosa di importante. Ronaldo è uno dei migliori giocatori del mondo, il miglior marcatore della storia del Real Madrid e solo questo dato dice tutto. Un calciatore da 50 gol a stagione è determinante, ma il Real ha giocatori in grado di non far sentire la sua assenza".