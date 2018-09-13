Barça, Busquets: "Non potevo immaginare una carriera come questa"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Sergio Busquets, a dieci anni dall'inizio della sua carriera nella Liga, ha parlato a Marca: "Guardiola? Lo conoscevo dal Barça B e sapeva cosa avrei potuto fare in campo e per la squadra. Per me è stato molto importante, non solo perché ho vissuto tanti anni ai suoi ordini ma anche perché mi ha dato l'opportunità di essere dove sono. Quando ho esordito non avrei mai potuto pensare di vivere ciò che ho vissuto in questi dieci anni".