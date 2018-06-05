Barcellona, Messi consiglia l'acquisto del connazionale Pavon

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Il Barcellona, secondo Closs Continental, è in trattativa per l'acquisto dell'attaccante Cristian Pavon. Il 22enne giocatore del Boca Juniors è stato fortemente raccomandato dal connazionale Lionel Messi e il club campione di Spagna ha già avviato i contatti con il Boca per concludere l'affare.