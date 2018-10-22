Barcellona pronto a sbarcare negli USA: con una squadra femminile

Il Barcellona nella prossima stagione potrebbe militare nel massimo campionato statunitense di calcio femminile, la prestigiosa National Women’s Soccer League. Il club catalano già negli anni scorsi aveva pensato a questa ipotesi e ora sembra pronto ad accelerare per iscrivere una sua formazione già nella prossima stagione calcistica. I contatti con la dirigenza della NWSL sono in stato già avanzato tanto che il Barcellona a stelle e strisce avrebbe già trovato una “casa” in quel di Los Angeles per le proprie partite casalinghe. Il responsabile delle strategie del club Javier Sobrino ha inoltre dichiarato in una conferenza: “Stiamo progettando di aprire una franchigia negli Stati Uniti con il nome Barcellona e partecipare al campionato americano con una squadra femminile”. Qualora tutto dovesse filare per il verso giusto il Barcellona sarebbe la prima squadra europea ad avere una propria formazione iscritta al massimo campionato americano.