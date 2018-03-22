VERSIONE MOBILE
Europa

Barcellona, scout catalani visioneranno De Ligt in Nazionale

22.03.2018 11:27 di Gaetano Mocciaro  Twitter:    articolo letto 1646 volte

Secondo quanto riportato da Mundo Deportivo il Barcellona starebbe monitorando Matthijs de Ligt, 18 anni, talento dell'Ajax. Il difensore in questa stagione ha raccolto 33 presenze con i lancieri segnando 3 reti, oltre ad essere già entrato nel giro della nazionale maggiore olandese. Gli scout blaugrana saranno presenti proprio alle amichevoli degli oranje contro Inghilterra e Portogallo per valutarlo al meglio.
EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Sarri e il rinnovo, c'è un prezzo per il tempo? Alisson prolunga con la Roma, ma infiamma il mercato. Ecco chi ha fatto il balzo in avanti nella sua valutazione. E finalmente abbiamo dei baby d'oro, anche in Nazionale

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Benevento, Memushaj separato in casa. E ci pensa il Crotone

