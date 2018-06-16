Barcellona, sfumato Griezmann il sogno diventa Thiago Alcantara

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sfumato il sogno Griezmann, il Barcellona è pronto comunque a rinforzarsi e punta a un grande ex per puntellare il centrocampo, che sarà orfano di Andres Iniesta. Come riporta Marca, l'obiettivo principale è Thiago Alcantara, giocatore in forza al Bayern Monaco.