Barcellona, Vidal: "Con i traditori non si combatte. Si impiccano da soli"

Arturo Vidal non sta vivendo un momento felice al Barcellona. Il cileno non è considerato un titolare da Ernesto Valverde: solo due le partite giocate in Liga da titolare e subito sostituito. Peggio ancora in Champions League dove ha raccolto la miseria di 8 minuti spalmati in due partite. Sul suo profilo Instagram è apparso un post, poi cancellato, che recitava così: "Con i traditori non si combatte, loro si impiccano da soli". La foto lo ritrae in panchina a Valencia, nella partita di ieri terminata 1-1 dove Vidal non ha giocato nemmeno un minuto. Il messaggio sembra rivolto allo stesso Valverde, la cui panchina non è troppo salda nonostante il titolo vinto un anno fa. Del rinnovo si discuterà a gennaio e sarà fondamentale questa prima parte di stagione.