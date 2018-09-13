  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Europa

Benfica, accordo vicino per il rinnovo di Jardel fino al 2022

13.09.2018 19:53 di Pietro Lazzerini  Twitter:    articolo letto 684 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il Consiglio Direttivo del Benfica ha intenzione di prolungare il contratto al difensore centrale Jardel. Il brasiliano 32enne ha un accordo in scadenza nel 2020, con il club che vorrebbe presto portarlo fino al giugno del 2022.
