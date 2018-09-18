  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Europa

City, Guardiola squalificato. C'è Arteta: "Darò tutto"

18.09.2018 14:34 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2659 volte
© foto di Image Sport

L'esordio stagionale in Champions League del suo Manchester City Pep Guardiola sarà costretto a guardarlo dalla tribuna dell'Etihad. La squalifica rimediata nel ritorno dei quarti di finale della scorsa edizione della massima competizione per club lascerà il tecnico catalano ai margini del match contro l'Olympique Lione in programma domani alle 21. Per questo motivo, nella conferenza stampa della vigilia, si è presentato il suo vice Mikel Arteta. "Sono qui al posto di Pep - ha detto l'ex centrocampista di Everton e Arsenal - e darò il mio meglio per non far sentire la sua assenza alla squadra. Vincere la Champions? Il nostro obiettivo è questo. Abbiamo una squadra giovane, ma che ha acquisito maggiore esperienza rispetto allo scorso anno. Per questo ci sentiamo più pronti rispetto agli ultimi due anni. Il ruolo di primo allenatore? Se mi chiedete se un giorno farò questo mestiere la risposta è sì. Il mio periodi di apprendistato con Guardiola è stato incredibile e sono felice di essere rimasto qui la scorsa estate. Come mi relazionerò con Guardiola durante la gara? Non potremo comunicare in alcun modo. Io sarò a bordo campo e cercherò di prendere le decisioni migliori per la squadra".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

LIVE TMW - Valencia, Marcelino: "Juve fortissima, andremo in campo senza paura"

LIVE TMW - Valencia, Marcelino: "Juve fortissima, andremo in campo senza paura" 16.55 - Grande attesa a Valencia per l’esordio stagionale in Champions League, prima assoluta contro la Juventus. A breve il tecnico dei Pipistrelli, Marcelino, accompagnato come di consueto da un calciatore, presenterà la gara in conferenza stampa. 17.17 - Conclusa la conferenza...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy