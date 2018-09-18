City, Guardiola squalificato. C'è Arteta: "Darò tutto"

© foto di Image Sport

L'esordio stagionale in Champions League del suo Manchester City Pep Guardiola sarà costretto a guardarlo dalla tribuna dell'Etihad. La squalifica rimediata nel ritorno dei quarti di finale della scorsa edizione della massima competizione per club lascerà il tecnico catalano ai margini del match contro l'Olympique Lione in programma domani alle 21. Per questo motivo, nella conferenza stampa della vigilia, si è presentato il suo vice Mikel Arteta. "Sono qui al posto di Pep - ha detto l'ex centrocampista di Everton e Arsenal - e darò il mio meglio per non far sentire la sua assenza alla squadra. Vincere la Champions? Il nostro obiettivo è questo. Abbiamo una squadra giovane, ma che ha acquisito maggiore esperienza rispetto allo scorso anno. Per questo ci sentiamo più pronti rispetto agli ultimi due anni. Il ruolo di primo allenatore? Se mi chiedete se un giorno farò questo mestiere la risposta è sì. Il mio periodi di apprendistato con Guardiola è stato incredibile e sono felice di essere rimasto qui la scorsa estate. Come mi relazionerò con Guardiola durante la gara? Non potremo comunicare in alcun modo. Io sarò a bordo campo e cercherò di prendere le decisioni migliori per la squadra".