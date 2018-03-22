VERSIONE MOBILE
Europa

Clamoroso Ibra: addio allo United in settimana. Il futuro è in MLS

22.03.2018 13:26 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 7884 volte
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Clamorosa novità riguardante il futuro di Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Secondo ESPN lo svedese sta per dire addio al Manchester United per volare in MLS. Ibra accetterà così la corte del campionato statunitense, con i Los Angeles Galaxy in pole per strappare la sua firma. La franchigia che sceglierà Ibrahimovic insomma non è ancora chiara, ma già in questa settimana, si legge, lo svedese sarà negli States per visite mediche e firma sul contratto.

