Clamoroso Ibra: addio allo United in settimana. Il futuro è in MLS

Clamorosa novità riguardante il futuro di Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Secondo ESPN lo svedese sta per dire addio al Manchester United per volare in MLS. Ibra accetterà così la corte del campionato statunitense, con i Los Angeles Galaxy in pole per strappare la sua firma. La franchigia che sceglierà Ibrahimovic insomma non è ancora chiara, ma già in questa settimana, si legge, lo svedese sarà negli States per visite mediche e firma sul contratto.