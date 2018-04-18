Eintracht Francoforte, Kovac al Bayern: si guarda in Cina per rimpiazzarlo

20.11 - Napoli-Udinese: sorpresa Tonelli nelle scelte di Sarri, mentre l'Udinese è in emergenza totale e a centrocampo schiera Pezzella e Ingelsson, con Perica e Jankto come riferimenti offensivi. Come preventivato, non c'è Mertens nel tridente, bensì il ritrovato Milik, mentre in...