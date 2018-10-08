Follia Kokorin e Mamaev: aggrediscono funzionario del Governo

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Follia in Russia: Aleksandr Kokorin e Pavel Mamaev, giocatori della nazionale russa, hanno aggredito in un caffè di Mosca un funzionario del Ministero dell'Industria e del Commercio. Il video mostra come Kokorin, incappucciato, si rechi verso un signore seduto e lo colpisca con una sedia. Il Ministro dello Sport, Pavel Kolobkov, ha fatto sapere che i due giocatori non potranno vestire mai più la maglia della Nazionale. È stato intanto avviato un procedimento penale in relazione a questo reato. L'arrecare intenzionalmente lesioni personali gravi può portare, secondo la costituzione russa, fino a 8 anni di reclusione. Kokorin e Mamaev già due anni fa furono sorpresi a Montecarlo a spendere in 500 bottiglie di champagne dopo l'eliminazione da Euro 2016, venendo multati dai rispettivi club di appartenenza (Zenit e Krasnodar).