Eurorivali - R.Madrid, col Plzen con Lopetegui. In attesa del nuovo tecnico

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

La sfortuna della Roma è non aver incontrato il Real Madrid in questo periodo. La sconfitta contro il Levante ha fatto sprofondare la squadra in classifica e portato a 481 minuti l'astinenza da gol, poi interrotta dall'inutile rete di Marcelo. Lopetegui sarà seduto in panchina domani contro il Viktoria Plzen ma ha ormai i giorni contati: si valuta la soluzione Solari ad interim in attesa di un big. Antonio Conte è un nome ma quello clamoroso dell'ultim'ora è José Mourinho. Intanto anche lo spogliatoio sembra una polveriera, come dimostra la panchina punitiva di Toni Kroos, lasciato a riposo contro il Levante per essersi lamentato della sua posizione in campo "alla Casemiro".

Ultime cinque partite

Siviglia-Real Madrid 3-0

Real Madrid-Atlético Madrid 0-0

CSKA Mosca-Real Madrid 1-0

Alavés-Real Madrid 1-0

Real Madrid-Levante 1-2 (Marcelo)

Posizione in classifica: 7°