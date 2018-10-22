Eurorivali - Stella Rossa, Boakye scatenato e arriva l'allungo

© foto di Federico Gaetano

In patria lo Stella Rossa non ha rivali. Altro successo, nel derby belgradese contro il Rad. Doppietta della vecchia conoscenza italiana Richmod Boakye, che sale così al primo posto della classifica marcatori. Allungo sul Partizan e adesso la diretta concorrente per il titolo è il Radnicki, distante 7 punti. Score notevole fin qui in campionato: in dodici partite sono arrivate undici vittorie e un solo pareggio.

Ultime cinque partite

Stella Rossa-Mladost 2-1 (Jonathan Cafu rig., Jovicic)

PSG-Stella Rossa 6-1 (Marin)

Zemun-Stella Rossa 1-2 (Joveljic, Marin)

Dinamo Vranje-Stella Rossa 0-2 (Stojilkkovic, Joveljic)

Stella Rossa-Rad 3-1 (Boakye 2, Gobeljic)

Posizione in campionato: 1°