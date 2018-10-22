Eurorivali - Valencia e l'abbonamento alla X. E l'attacco stenta

Un altro pareggio per il Valencia nell'ultimo turno di Liga. E un record che si allunga: in cinque incontri casalinghi la squadra di Marcelino Toral ha sempre chiuso con il segno X. Persiste il problema del gol: a salvare i murcielagos ci ha pesato un terzino, Gaya, mentre nel turno precedente contro il Barcellona a segnare è stato Garay, centrale di difesa. Contro lo Young Boys sarà necessario vincere per sperare nella qualificazione agli ottavi di finale. La fortuna, di questi tempi, è che la squadra giocherà in trasferta.

Ultime cinque partite

Valencia-Celta 1-1 (Batshuayi)

Real Sociedad-Valencia 0-1 (Gameiro)

Manchester United-Valencia 0-0

Valencia-Barcellona 1-1 (Garay)

Valencia-Leganés 1-1 (Gaya)

Posizione in campionato: 13°