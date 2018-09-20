Juventus, The Sun: "In dubbio il ritorno di CR7 a Old Trafford"

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Anche l’edizione odierna del Sun si concentra sull’espulsione di Cristiano Ronaldo in Valencia-Juventus 0-2. Il portoghese è stato espulso per un fallo su Murillo che secondo i tabloid inglesi potrebbe costargli anche più di un turno di stop: “In dubbio il ritorno a Old Trafford”, titola il quotidiano.