Lampard celebra Terry: "Una continua fonte d'ispirazione"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Dopo l'annuncio dell'addio ufficiale al calcio di John Terry, nelle ultime si sono susseguiti numerosi messaggio di saluto per l'ex capitano del Chelsea e della Nazionale inglese. Uno dei più appassionati è stato quello di Frank Lamapard, compagno di mille battaglie di JT. "Congratulazione per la tua incredibile carriera - scrive attraverso Instagram l'attuale tecnico del Derby County -. E' stato un onore percorrere insieme a te a al Chelsea questo viaggio. Ho potuto vedere da vicino la tua voglia e il tuo desiderio di essere il migliore in ogni occasione. Sei stata una vera ispirazione. Oltre a tutto questo le tue qualità ti hanno permesso di rimanere al top del calcio mondiale per tutta la durata della tua carriera. Non ti sei mai accontentato, hai sempre guidato te stesso verso nuovi successi ai massimi livelli. Ti auguro tutto il meglio per il prossimo capitolo della tua carriera. Qualunque cosa tu deciderai di fare, sono convinto che avrai un enorme successo".