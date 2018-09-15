Liga, il 19enne Garcés salva Simeone al 95': Atletico-Eibar 1-1

© foto di J.M.Colomo

La sosta non ha risolto i problemi offensivi dell'Atletico Madrid, che pareggia in extremis contro l'Eibar nel primo match del quarto turno di Liga. Succede tutto nel finale: all'89' Enrich porta in vantaggio gli ospiti, ma il giovanissimo Borja Garcés Moreno pareggia i conti all'ultimo respiro. Tre gol in quattro partite e soli cinque punti in classifica per i colchoneros, un avvio tutt'altro che entuasiasmante.