Lione, pronta offerta da 17 milioni per Moussa Dembélé del Celtic

© foto di Giulia Borletto

Come si apprende dal Daily Express, ci sono due club di Ligue 1 molto interessati a Moussa Dembele, attaccante francese in forza al Celtic. In particolare delle due sarebbe più intenzionato ad affondare il colpo l'Olympique Lione, che ha pronta un'offerta da 17 milioni di euro per il calciatore. Rimane più defilato sullo sfondo, invece, l'Olympique Marsiglia.