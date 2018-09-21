Liverpool, Klopp verso il Southampton: "Firmino è pronto. Salah al top"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Seicentesima gara da allenatore per Jurgen Klopp. L'eurorivale del Napoli ospiterà domani il Southampton. "Firmino può giocare e può farlo anche insieme a Sturridge. E' una notizia importante per noi, anche se Daniel ha giocato bene in Europa contro il PSG. Salah? Lavora tantissimo per la squadra, sono normali i momenti in cui segni meno ma è in una forma fantastica. Lovren? E' vicino al rientro in squadra al top, presto sarà dei nostri e stiamo aspettando a breve pure Oxlade-Chamberlain".