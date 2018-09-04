Liverpool, nessuna rotazione dei portieri: Alisson resta il titolarissimo

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Secondo quanto affermato dal Guardian, il tecnico del Liverpool Jurgen Klopp, non ha nessuna intenzione di ruotare i propri portieri in vista degli impegni in Champions. Alisson, numero uno rilevato in estate dalla Roma, resterà il titolare sia in Premier che in Europa, nonostante l'errore commesso nell'ultima partita di campionato contro il Leicester.