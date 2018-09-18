Liverpool-PSG, il Daily Mail: "Neymar non truffa. Parola di Klopp"

"Neymar non truffa. Parola di Klopp". Questo il curioso titolo scelto dal Daily Mail per raccontare i principali temi in vista di Liverpool-PSG di questa sera, la super-sfida compresa nel raggruppamento del Napoli. Nel corso della conferenza stampa della vigilia il manager tedesco dei Reds ha infatti difeso l'avversario dalle tante critiche ricevute per i suoi atteggiamenti sul terreno di gioco, in particolare sul campo delle simulazioni. Non proprio morbido il commento nel sottotitolo, che parla infatti di come "Klopp difenda le buffonate di Neymar".