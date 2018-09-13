Manchester City, David Silva e il dramma del figlio: “E’ stata un'odissea”

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

David Silva (32) è tornato da qualche mese a pensare soltanto al calcio. Lo spagnolo del Manchester City, a inizio 2018, ha vissuto dei momenti difficili a causa della prematura nascita di suo figlio. Il piccolo è rimasto ricoverato per diverse settimane a Valencia, mentre l'ex calciatore dei taronges è tornato su quel periodo attraverso un'intervista concessa alla BBC. "Ho trascorso cinque mesi viaggiando tra Manchester e la Spagna. E’ stata dura, pensavo continuamente alle sue condizioni. Era difficile allenarsi, dormire bene e alimentarsi in modo corretto perché la mente era sempre altrove. Una vera e propria odissea. L’unica cosa che mi faceva svagare erano le partite, ma dopo i 90’ tornavo a pensare solo a una cosa. Adesso per fortuna sta bene, cresce a vista d’occhio”, le parole di Silva.