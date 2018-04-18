Manchester United, Pogba offerto al PSG. Ma il FPF inguaia i francesi

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Non è servita la straordinaria prestazione contro il Manchester City, dove si è visto il Pogba da 105 milioni di euro. Ma nel complesso i due anni con lo United sono stati al di sotto delle aspettative, al punto che José Mourinho lo ha messo nella lista dei cedibili. Il centrocampista ex Juventus è stato proposto al Paris Saint-Germain. Non è chiaro, però, se il club francese, sotto la lente d'ingrandimento dell'UEFA per le cifre fuori mercato spese per Neymar e Mbappé, possa permettersi l'acquisto senza. Altre opzioni sono Real Madrid e Barcellona.