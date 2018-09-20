Manchester United, Pogba: "Ottimo inizio. Rigori? Non sbaglierò più"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Dopo il successo contro lo Young Boys nella prima giornata di Champions League, Paul Pogba ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni ai microfoni di Manchester United TV: "Sono veramente felice per aver segnato e per aver aiutato la squadra a conquistare la vittoria. Abbiamo portato a casa i tre punti, era quello che volevamo. È stato un ottimo inizio, non siamo mai andati in difficoltà nonostante l'aggressività degli avversari. Il rigore? Non ho avuto dubbi. Ne ho sbagliato uno, ma ho detto al mister che non avrei più commesso errori dal dischetto. Ho la fiducia dei miei compagni di squadra, li ringrazio per avermi lasciato tirare il rigore. Ringrazio anche Mourinho. La cosa più importante era buttare dentro la palla, ci sono riuscito e per questo sono felice. Abbiamo iniziato bene, con una vittoria. Sappiamo che adesso arriveranno squadre più forti, ma questa è la Champions: è una competizione per i top club".