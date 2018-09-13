Mayoral: "Real, sarei rimasto senza Mariano Diaz. Ora testa al Levante"

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Borja Mayoral (21) ha nuovamente salutato il Real Madrid durante questa estate, a causa del ritorno di Mariano Diaz (25) alla casa blanca. Mayoral ha accettato la corte del Levante per trovare spazio, mentre la punta ha parlato oggi in conferenza stampa. "Ho avuto un colloquio con Lopetegui, voleva che restassi al Real e che mi avrebbe concesso delle possibilità. Tuttavia ho preferito attendere gli ultimi giorni di mercato, poi ho accettato il Levante per avere maggiore spazio. Ora penso solo a questa squadra", ha detto l'attaccante.