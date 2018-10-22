Newcastle, traballa la panchina di Benitez. Magpies ultimi con soli 2 punti

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Secondo quanto riportato dal Mirror Rafa Benitez avrebbe le ore contate alla guida del Newcastle United. I Magpies sono ultimi in classifica in Premier League con appena due punti conquistati in nove partite. Già in estate erano stati sollevati dubbi sulla permanenza del tecnico spagnolo, che non ha gradito per nulla l'operato del club in sede di mercato. 58 anni, Benitez è alla guida del Newcastle da marzo 2016.