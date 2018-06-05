Nizza, c'è l'accordo con Vieira. Ma prima l'ultima col New York City

© foto di Federico De Luca

Patrick Vieira è a un passo dalla panchina del Nizza. Secondo L'Equipe, l'ex calciatore di Milan, Juventus e Inter avrebbe già trovato un accordo col club francese per succedere a Lucien Favre. Prima dell'annuncio ufficiale, però, Vieira guiderà il suo New York City per l'ultima volta questo fine-settimana.