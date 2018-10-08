Petkovic: "Djourou non convocato per farlo riprendere al meglio"

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Il ct della Svizzera, Vladimir Petkovic, ha parlato di Johan Djourou. Il giocatore della SPAL non era stato convocato in quanto infortunato, eppure è sceso in campo ieri sera per la sfida contro l'Inter: "Johan era infortunato fino a dieci giorni fa, poi si è ripreso e ha potuto tornare a giocare con il club: ma in accordo con lui abbiamo preferito dargli un po' di pausa proprio per farlo riprendere al meglio".