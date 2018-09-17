Premier, pareggio in extremis del Brighton: 2-2 a Southampton

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Proprio allo scadere il Brighton evita la sconfitta sul campo del Southampton nel posticipo del quinto turno di Premier. Grazie a un rigore trasformato da Murray al 90', la squadra di Hughton coglie il secondo pareggio consecutivo in campionato e sale a quota 5, in coppia proprio con i Saints. I padroni di casa possono recriminare per aver sciupato il doppio vantaggio, frutto delle reti di Hojbjerg e Ings (rigore). Duffy aveva accorciato le distanze prima del 2-2 definitivo. Manolo Gabbiadini raggiunge il traguardo dei 200 gettoni nei massimi campionati nazionali (158 in Serie A, 42 in Premier), subentrando nella ripresa a Long.