PSV, Lozano: "Barça? Camp Nou un sogno, l'interesse era reale"

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

IL PSV Eindhoven si prepara per la gara di Champions League contro il Barcellona. Hirving Lozano (23), attaccante esterno messicano in forza al club olandese, ha così parlato in vista della sfida in programma al Camp Nou: "Essere sul campo del Barça è un sogno, noi dobbiamo dare il massimo per provare a vincere. L'interesse del Barcellona durante l'estate? Me ne ha parlato il mio agente, era un interesse reale. Per me sarebbe un sogno approdare al Barça, ma ora penso solo al PSV", le parole del calciatore in conferenza.