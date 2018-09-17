PSV, Van Bommel: "Vittoria a Barça? Ci credo, altrimenti sarei a casa"

© foto di Markus Ulmer/PhotoViews

Mark van Bommel ha le idee chiare. Il tecnico del PSV Eindhoven, alla vigilia della sfida del Camp Nou contro il Barcellona, ha parlato in conferenza stampa. "Se credo alla vittoria? Ovviamente, altrimenti sarei rimasto a casa. Il Barça ha grandissima qualità, non è ancora al topo della condizione fisica ma fare bene non sarà semplice. I miei ragazzi sanno che servirà grande sacrificio per ottenere un buon risultato", ha detto l'ex centrocampista del Milan.