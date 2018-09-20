Real Madrid, Modric e i tre gol alla Roma: "Potevamo farne di più"

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Dalle pagine di TodomercadoWeb arrivano alcune dichiarazioni di Luka Modric, centrocampista del Real Madrid dopo il 3-0 inflitto alla Roma nel primo match di Champions League: "Abbiamo fatto una grande partita, creando molte occasioni. Abbiamo segnato tre gol ma ne avremmo potuti segnare molti di più. La mia condizione? sto meglio dopo gli impegni del Mondiale. Ogni giorno sto migliorando. Il feeling con Kroos e Casemiro? Con loro mi sento a mio agio, ma ogni altro giocatore che entra in campo da sempre il suo contributo. Il FIFA 'The Best'? Se arriverà ne sarò molto felice. Mi piacerebbe vincerlo ma non è un'ossessione"