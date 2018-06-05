Reyes va in Cina. L'ex Atletico Madrid giocherà in seconda divisione

© foto di Federico De Luca

José Antonio Reyes sbarca in Cina. Come riporta il portale Sina.com, l'ex giocatore di Atletico Madrid, Siviglia ed Arsenal ha raggiungo un accordo con i Xinjiang Tianshan Leopards, club che milita nella seconda divisione cinese. Reyes, 34 anni, ha disputato la seconda parte dell'ultima stagione con la maglia del Cordoba, segnando 1 rete in 17 presenze.