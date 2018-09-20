Salisburgo, il derby è tuo: la succursale si prende la rivincita

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

C'è tutta l'essenza del calcio nella vittoria del Salisburgo contro il Lipsia. La succursale, spesso depredata, si ritrova per la prima volta ad affrontare la prescelta del colosso RedBull e la batte con un gol nel finale. Un 3-2 in trasferta che annienta le gerarchie e ribadisce la supremazia degli austriaci sugli odiati cugini tedeschi, almeno in campo internazionale: dopo la semifinale raggiunta nella scorsa edizione dell'Europa League, il Salisburgo vuole ripetersi. Il primo obiettivo è superare il girone, lasciandosi alle spalle la squadra di Rangnick. Il successo nel derby d'andata non è solo una rivincita, ma anche il viatico migliore per vivere una stagione da protagonisti.