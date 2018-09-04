Spagna, Morata: "L'anno scorso non ero felice. E' stato un disastro"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Alvaro Morata torna a parlare della stagione passata dal ritiro della Nazionale spagnola: "E' stata dura non partecipare al Mondiale ma non credo sia utile guardarsi indietro. Farò di tutto per partecipare al prossimo. L'anno scorso non ero felice, è stato un disastro. Entravo in campo e non sapevo dove mi trovavo. Lopetegui? Gli auguro il meglio, soprattutto adesso che guida il Real Madrid".