La Giovane Italia
Europa

29.08.2018 15:12 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 855 volte
Sporting, A Bola riporta le parole dell'ag. Viviano: “E' felice e resta”

I media portoghesi nella giornata di ieri hanno lanciato l'addio immediato di Emiliano Viviano allo Sporting, mentre l'agente del portiere italiano ha smentito l'uscita da Lisbona. L'edizione odierna di A Bola, in prima pagina, riporta le parole di Claudio Vigorelli: “Viviano è contento e resterà”. L'ex Fiorentina e Sampdoria, dunque, non dovrebbe muoversi da Lisbona, almeno stando alle parole del procuratore.

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Analisi del sorteggio Champions: la Juventus parte da favorita assoluta, non accadeva esattamente da 20 anni. L’Inter rischia il girone della morte. Ma anche Roma e Napoli non se la passano benissimo

Primo piano

TMW - Genoa, lo Sporting CP in pressing su Lapadula: trattativa avviata

TMW - Genoa, lo Sporting CP in pressing su Lapadula: trattativa avviata Sirene portoghesi per Gianluca Lapadula. L’attaccante è un’idea concreta dello Sporting CP. Contatti in corso, trattativa in piedi e che può decollare nelle prossime ore. Il Portogallo chiama, Lapadula nel mirino...
