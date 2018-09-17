Stuani trascina il Girona: 3-2 al Celta. Prima sconfitta per i galiziani

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Partita divertente e ricca di reti all' Estadi Montilivi, dove il Girona batte 3-2 il Celta Vigo nel posticipo del quarto turno de LaLiga e infligge la prima sconfitta stagionale ai galiziani, agganciandoli in classifica. Grande protagonista del match l'ex reggino Cristhian Stuani, autore di una doppietta. Per i padroni di casa a segno anche Alcala, mentre Aspas e Boufal rendono meno amaro il k.o. degli ospiti.