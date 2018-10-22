TMW - QPR, ha firmato Rowan: era in prova al Livorno

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il Queens Park Rangers batte un colpo. Si tratta di Charlie Rowan, difensore (assistito da Carlo Okaka) che in estate è stato in ritiro con il Torino - trovando un estimatore in Mazzarri, ma con molti giocatori davanti - e con il Livorno, dove era in prova ma ha poi sofferto un infortunio. Rowan, che ha firmato oggi, è stato cercato da molti club di League One inglese come il Notts County.