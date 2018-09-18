Tottenham, il Bayern Monaco si muove per Son

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

I Giochi Asiatici vinti dalla Corea del Sud potrebbero portare un altro regalo a Heung Min-Son. Secondo quanto riportato dal The Sun questa mattina, con la vittoria nella coppa con la sua nazionale e il conseguente no alla leva militare di due anni, il centrocampista del Tottenham è diventato un obiettivo sensibile di mercato per il Bayern Monaco in vista della prossima sessione di trasferimento.