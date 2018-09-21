Tottenham, Pochettino: "A volte è bello provare dolore per una sconfitta"

Fonte: fcinternews.it

Il tecnico del Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino non fa drammi, anzi. La sconfitta con l'Inter potrebbe pure esser stata positiva, secondo il suo pensiero riportato dal Daily Mail: "Sono rilassato, calmo. Conosco il calcio: quando vinci, prendi lodi che a volte non meriti. Quando perdi, arrivano le critiche e devi mantenere l'equilibrio. Accetto la situazione. Il nostro obiettivo è avere un ottimo equilibrio tra le percezioni degli altri e la nostra realtà. Il gruppo è ok, sono un po' ansiosi di vincere le partite. A volte è bello provare dolore per una sconfitta".