Tottenham, Pochettino: "A volte è bello provare dolore per una sconfitta"

21.09.2018 00:12 di Simone Bernabei  Twitter:    articolo letto 1240 volte
Fonte: fcinternews.it

Il tecnico del Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino non fa drammi, anzi. La sconfitta con l'Inter potrebbe pure esser stata positiva, secondo il suo pensiero riportato dal Daily Mail: "Sono rilassato, calmo. Conosco il calcio: quando vinci, prendi lodi che a volte non meriti. Quando perdi, arrivano le critiche e devi mantenere l'equilibrio. Accetto la situazione. Il nostro obiettivo è avere un ottimo equilibrio tra le percezioni degli altri e la nostra realtà. Il gruppo è ok, sono un po' ansiosi di vincere le partite. A volte è bello provare dolore per una sconfitta".
Var, ora è uno scandalo. Ecco perché gli arbitri sono tornati indietro e non lo usano quasi più. Il caso Ronaldo lo imporrebbe anche in Champions. La guerra fra Infantino (Fifa) e Ceferin (Uefa) dietro il cambio di linea

