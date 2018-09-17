Tottenham, Pochettino: "Kane deve migliorare. Ma va solo ringraziato"

Nel corso dell'odierna conferenza stampa il tecnico del Tottenham Mauricio Pochettino ha parlato del momento non felicissimo di Harry Kane: "Non sono questi i problemi. I risultati recenti non sono stati dei migliori. Non parlo solo del Liverpool che l'anno scorso ha giocato la finale di Champions e ha fatto un mercato importante. Non sono deluso dall'ultima partita e nessuno è mai venuto a dirmi di essere stanco o di non essere pronto. Deve migliorare, ma è facile dargli la colpa quando non si vince. Si possono dire molte cose. Da noi c'è equilibrio, si lavora sempre al massimo, io cerco di migliorare sempre e tutti i nostri tifosi devono ringraziare la squadra e Harry. Il suo contributo passato difficilmente si può contestare".