UFFICIALE: Joey Barton diventa allenatore: guiderà il Fleetwood Town

Dopo una lunga carriera da calciatore con le maglie di Manchester City, Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers, Marsiglia, Glasgow Rangers e Burnley, l'ex controverso centrocampista Joey Barton è pronto a intraprendere una nuova avventura in panchina. Il classe '82 inglese, infatti, guiderà a partire dalla prossima stagione il Fleetwood Town, club militante in Football League One, col quale ha già firmato un triennale. Questo l'annuncio:

✍️ | Fleetwood Town can confirm an agreement has been reached for @Joey7Barton to become the club's new Head Coach as of June 2nd.

Full details: https://t.co/ZPz5vAaCOD pic.twitter.com/cQ3BbjqrR7

— Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) 18 aprile 2018