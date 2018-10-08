UFFICIALE: Rijeka, si è dimesso Matijaz Kek

Fonte: calcioslavo.it

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Storica novità per quanto riguarda il Rijeka. La squadra di Fiume, dopo aver compiuto una vera e propria impresa due stagioni fa, quando è riuscita ad interrompere la storica egemonia della Dinamo Zagabria in vetta al campionato croato, sta oggi vivendo un momento di grande crisi, culminata con l’ennesima sconfitta in campionato, arrivata sabato scorso in casa dell’HNK Gorica. Qualche ora dopo Matijaz Kek ha rassegnato le proprie dimissioni dal ruolo. Adesso il club è alla ricerca del suo successore. Questo non sarà però Tudor, primo nome accostato all’incarico.