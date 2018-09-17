UFFICIALE: Vaduz, il nuovo allenatore è Mario Frick

© foto di Giacomo Morini

Mario Frick è il nuovo allenatore del Vaduz. Il 44enne ex attaccante - che in Italia ha vestito le maglie di Arezzo, Verona, Ternana e Siena - lascia le nazionali giovanili del Liechtenstein per approdare sulla panchina del club che milita nella locale Challenge League. L'ex calciatore ha firmato un contratto valido fino al 2020.